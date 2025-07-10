‘Prolific’ shoplifter arrested following police patrols in Hastings town centre

A ‘prolific’ shoplifter was arrested in following patrols by police in Hastings town centre

Neighbourhood Officers took to the streets on Wednesday, July 9 as part of a ‘proactive foot patrol’.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Shortly before 9am, an officer received a radio alert regarding a known and prolific shoplifter seen in Primark. Within three minutes, the officer was on scene, but the individual had already left. Thanks to the swift action of Primark security and the effective use of the ShopWatch radio network, other stores in the area were able to track the suspect’s movements.

"While one officer remained to take a statement and begin the necessary paperwork, additional officers continued targeted patrols in key hotspot areas. A few hours later, the suspect was located in the town centre and arrested. “Throughout the morning, officers engaged with members of the street community and took the opportunity to chat with residents, shoppers, and visitors.

"Just after 11am, a distressed mother and daughter approached officers to report a missing purse, possibly stolen while travelling on a bus into town. Officers immediately advised them to cancel the associated bank card and took details to follow up with the bus company for CCTV enquiries.

"Patrols continued throughout the day, with the afternoon and evening proving just as busy.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to stop and chat. Many told us they were pleased to see persistent daily patrols, and felt safer and reassured knowing we were close by.