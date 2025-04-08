Prolific shoplifter convicted after spree of supermarket thefts in Crawley

By Matt Pole
Published 8th Apr 2025, 17:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A prolific shoplifter from Crawley has been convicted after pleading guilty to more than a dozen offences.

Sussex Police said Kenny Grubb has been convicted of 16 shopliftings, all taking place at The Co-op, Ifield Drive, Crawley between February 2025 and April 2025.

The force said Grubb, 33, of no fixed address was arrested on April 3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was charged on April 4 to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court later that same day, police added.

A man from Crawley has been convicted of 16 shopliftings all taking place at The Co-Op, Ifield Drive, between February 2025 and April 2025. Picture courtesy of GoogleA man from Crawley has been convicted of 16 shopliftings all taking place at The Co-Op, Ifield Drive, between February 2025 and April 2025. Picture courtesy of Google
A man from Crawley has been convicted of 16 shopliftings all taking place at The Co-Op, Ifield Drive, between February 2025 and April 2025. Picture courtesy of Google

Sussex Police said Grubb pled guilty, receiving a community order to comply with a rehabilitation activity requirement and an 18-month exclusion requirement not to enter Co-op in Ifield Drive.

He was also ordered to pay £400 in compensation, the force added.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice