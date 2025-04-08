Prolific shoplifter convicted after spree of supermarket thefts in Crawley
A prolific shoplifter from Crawley has been convicted after pleading guilty to more than a dozen offences.
Sussex Police said Kenny Grubb has been convicted of 16 shopliftings, all taking place at The Co-op, Ifield Drive, Crawley between February 2025 and April 2025.
The force said Grubb, 33, of no fixed address was arrested on April 3.
He was charged on April 4 to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court later that same day, police added.
Sussex Police said Grubb pled guilty, receiving a community order to comply with a rehabilitation activity requirement and an 18-month exclusion requirement not to enter Co-op in Ifield Drive.
He was also ordered to pay £400 in compensation, the force added.