Prolific shoplifter convicted following latest crime spree across Worthing and Lancing

A prolific shoplifter has been convicted in court following her latest crime spree across Worthing and Lancing.

Sussex Police said Amy Jones was given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) on December 15, 2023 in a bid to prevent further offending.

But she ignored the prohibitions and continued to steal items including meat, sweets and alcohol.

The stores she targeted were Co-Op in Tarring Road, Worthing; Co-Op in Rowlands Road, Worthing; Co-Op in North Road, Lancing; Asda in South Street, Lancing; and B&M in the Guildbourne Centre, Worthing.

Police said Jones was arrested and charged with 10 counts of theft and 10 counts of breach of her CBO between January 5 and February 14 this year.

Sussex Police said the 32-year-old, of Byron Road, Worthing, was remanded in custody to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on February 17, where she pleaded guilty to all offences.

She was further remanded for sentencing on March 17 at Lewes Crown Court, the force added.

Detective Sergeant Colin O’Hare, of the Worthing Response Investigation Team, said: “Jones is a notorious shoplifter in the Adur and Worthing district.

“We applied for a Criminal Behaviour Order against her, not only to curb her offending, but also to protect the local business community.

“We recognise the impact offences of this nature can have on retailers, and this case demonstrates the successful outcomes that can be achieved through early reporting.

“Reporting enables us to gather information and intelligence, and prepare a case for the Crown Prosecution Service to prosecute offenders.

“Our battle against business crime is ongoing and I would urge all retailers to continue to report incidents to us.”

Find out more about business crime here.