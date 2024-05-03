Prolific shoplifter in Bexhill jailed and given two-year Criminal Behaviour Order
Chris Ball was taken into custody on April 29 having been identified in connection with a string of offences at stores in the town.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “He (Chris Ball) brazenly walked into premises with his hood up and took items including wine, meat, chocolate, washing detergent, dishwasher tablets, cheese, candles and cakes.
“He filled up his own bags and even shopping baskets with goods, before making off without any attempt to pay for the items, which totalled hundreds of pounds.”
Police confirmed that Ball targeted the following stores between March 14 and April 28:
McColl’s in Ninfield Road, Bexhill,
Lidl in Ninfield Road, Bexhill
Sainsbury’s in Buckhurst Place, Bexhill
One Stop in Sea Road, Bexhill
Co-Op in Seabourne Road, Bexhill
One Stop in Turkey Road, Bexhill
Tesco Express in Collington Avenue, Bexhill
The 28-year-old, of Beauport Caravan Park in The Ridge West, St Leonards, was subsequently charged with 20 counts of theft from a shop.
He was remanded in custody to appear before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 1 May, where he pleaded guilty to all offences.
He was sentenced to a total of 14 weeks’ imprisonment and given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order, which prohibits him from the following:
Entering any retail stores in Western Road, Devonshire Road, Sea Road, Seabourne Road, Ninfield Road, Turkey Road and St Leonards Road in Bexhill-on-Sea.
Entering Tesco Express in Collington Avenue, Bexhill-on-Sea.
Entering any premises that he has been informed he is banned from entering with a written notice. A copy of each notice is to be recorded with the police.
Concealing any item prior to payment at any retail premises.
Remaining in any shop or commercial premises when asked to leave by a member of staff or security.
Acting in an anti-social manner, that is to say a manner that causes or is likely to cause nuisance, annoyance, harassment, alarm or distress to any person including the use of foul, offensive, abusive or threatening language or behaviours against anyone anywhere in a public place within east sussex.
Chris Neilson, the force lead for business crime, said: “Sussex Police will pursue those repeat offenders targeting our local shops and businesses. The conviction of Chris Ball is an example of the numerous arrests, charges and convictions against prolific shoplifters achieved already this year, due to the work of our officers working closely with our partners and businesses.”
PC Dan Turk, of the Rother Neighbourhood Policing Team, added: “This case shows the ability of Neighbourhood Policing Teams to efficiently and effectively respond to persistent offenders who cause harm to our communities.”