‘Prolific shoplifter’ jailed for series of offences in Worthing

A ‘prolific shoplifter’ has been jailed just days after he went on a ‘crime spree’ in Worthing, police have said.

Officers said Jordan Thomson, 30, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment after he stole items costing a totel of £969.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “He stole batteries from Wilko in the Guildbourne Centre on January 2; meat from Co-Op in South Street on January 8 and January 9; meat and a smoothie from Tesco Express in Rectory Road on January 9; and laundry detergent from Wilko on January 16.

“On each occasion he was identified by staff who reported it to police.”

Jordan Thomson. Picture from Sussex Police

Thomson was arrested and charged with five counts of theft, which he pleaded guilty to, according to police.

Officers said Thomson was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 24.

PC Jamie Sanderson, of the Adur, Worthing and Horsham Neighbourhood Policing Team, added: “Thomson is well-known for his previous history of shoplifting in the area; this enabled staff at the various stores to quickly identify him and report the incidents to us. We were then able to build a comprehensive file of evidence to present to court, with the support of the Crown Prosecution Service, having charged him with the five offences and remanded him in custody prior to his court hearing.

“I would encourage businesses – or any member of the public who witnesses a crime – to continue to report it to us. The more information we can gather, the better chance we have of securing a conviction and removing prolific shoplifters like Thomson from our communities.”

