Prolific shoplifter sentenced following multiple breaches of Criminal Behaviour Order in Bexhill

A prolific shoplifter has been sentenced following multiple breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order that prohibited him from entering specified retail stores in Bexhill.

Sussex Police said Christopher Ball, 29, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two years and six months in custody at Lewes Crown Court on December 10, following multiple breaches of his CBO.

The force said Ball, who has a history of shoplifting offences, was found to have repeatedly violated the terms of his CBO.

Additional charges included using threatening behaviour and abusive language toward retail staff at a store in Ravenside Retail Park, Bexhill, the force added.

He was sentenced to a total of 14 weeks’ imprisonment and given a two-year CBO in May after he was arrested for multiple offences in Bexhill.

Ball was prohibited from entering any retail stores in Western Road, Devonshire Road, Sea Road, Seabourne Road, Ninfield Road, Turkey Road and St Leonards Road, and entering Tesco Express in Collington Avenue.