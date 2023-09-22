BREAKING
Prolific shoplifter who stole from Chichester, Bognor and Worthing businesses charged with 12 offences

A man who was responsible for 12 offences of shoplifting and burglary across West Sussex has been convicted, police have said.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 14:27 BST
Andrew Lewis, 39, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to 10 shoplifting incidents and two burglaries which span from Tuesday, August 8 to Tuesday, September 5.

Police said he is responsible for thousands of pounds worth of stock and items being stolen across West Sussex.

Sergeant Sam Milsom said: “Lewis is a prolific offender causing enormous stress, anxiety and loss to local business users in Chichester, Bognor Regis and Worthing.

A man who was responsible for 12 offences of shoplifting and burglary across West Sussex has been convicted, police have said.

“He offends at will with absolutely no remorse. His offending is pre-planned and he stops at nothing to continue to take what he pleases with no concern for public safety or decency.”

Lewis appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 18 and was remanded into custody.

He is due to be sentenced at a court yet to be fixed on Monday, October 16.