Prolific shoplifter who stole from Chichester, Bognor and Worthing businesses charged with 12 offences
Andrew Lewis, 39, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to 10 shoplifting incidents and two burglaries which span from Tuesday, August 8 to Tuesday, September 5.
Police said he is responsible for thousands of pounds worth of stock and items being stolen across West Sussex.
Sergeant Sam Milsom said: “Lewis is a prolific offender causing enormous stress, anxiety and loss to local business users in Chichester, Bognor Regis and Worthing.
“He offends at will with absolutely no remorse. His offending is pre-planned and he stops at nothing to continue to take what he pleases with no concern for public safety or decency.”
Lewis appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 18 and was remanded into custody.
He is due to be sentenced at a court yet to be fixed on Monday, October 16.