Prolific West Sussex shop thief jailed after latest offences

A prolific West Sussex shop thief has been jailed over his latest offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Wolf-England entered stores across Crawley and Horsham between August and October.

Sussex Police said he stole electrical items such as speakers and a turntable from HMV in Crawley, chocolate and meat from Tesco Express in Horsham, and multiple cans of Red Bull drinks from the Co-op in Langley Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said he offences were committed after he was issued with a community order by the courts in August after he admitted 38 offences across West Sussex.

Luke Wolf-England. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on October 23, Wolf-England, 31, of no fixed address, admitted a further 11 shop theft offences.

Sussex Police said he was jailed for nine months.

The court was told how he entered stores and stole items, dating from 24 August, just nine days after being sentenced to complete drug rehabilitation treatment in court.

His thefts continued in September and into October, where he was identified on CCTV across multiple retailers, and he was arrested as a priority to tackle business crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley District Commander Chief Inspector Steven Turner said: “Wolf-England has continued to be a prolific shoplifter in our town centres.

“We understand the concerns that shoplifting has for both retailers and the public, and we work in partnership to trace offenders and gather evidence to prosecute them.

“This case shows our determination to catch prolific offenders, and he had no choice but to plead guilty in court.

“I’m pleased that a prolific offender is now serving a custodial sentence."