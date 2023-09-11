A prolific burglar who raided multiple Worthing businesses – including cafés, a restaurant, a convenience store and a hairdresser – has been jailed.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said Fardin Farji was sentenced to 23-months and two weeks’ imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on August 25 ‘following his latest crime spree in Worthing’.

The 30-year-old, of no fixed address, had been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order in August 2021 in response to his persistent offending, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Farji ‘repeatedly breached the conditions’ of the order – which was designed to protect the community and prevent him from committing further offences, police added.

Fardin Farji was sentenced to 23-months and two weeks’ imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on August 25 ‘following his latest crime spree in Worthing’. Photo: Sussex Police

Inspector Sharon Sawyer, of the Adur, Worthing and Horsham Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I am glad the court has seen fit to impose a substantial custodial sentence here.

“The impact felt by small businesses has been significant and as a local team – through PCSOs’ identification and concerted effort across various teams at Worthing – he was arrested, remanded and subsequently convicted, making the community safer.”

Police said Farji was arrested in June after Worthing CID gathered evidence and presented it to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the following charges:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order in Worthing town centre on February 25, 2023;

- Breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order in Worthing town centre on March 12, 2023;

- Theft of a bicycle at Sainsbury’s, Lyons Farm, on March 30, 2023;

- Burglary at Freshair, Downland Parade, on April 20-21, 2023;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Attempt burglary at Quickstop, Railway Approach, on April 22-23, 2023;

- Burglary at Crabshack, Marine Parade, on April 26, 2023;

- Attempt burglary at The Malt Café, Montague Street, on April 27, 2023;

- Burglary at The Coffee House, Liverpool Road, on April 29, 2023;

- Interfering with a vehicle in Heene Road on November 12, 2022;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Handling of stolen goods in Howard Street on October 20, 2022;

- Fraud by false representation in Howard Street on October 20, 2022;