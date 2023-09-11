BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Prolific Worthing business burglar put behind bars after latest crime spree

A prolific burglar who raided multiple Worthing businesses – including cafés, a restaurant, a convenience store and a hairdresser – has been jailed.
By Sam Morton
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:58 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said Fardin Farji was sentenced to 23-months and two weeks’ imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on August 25 ‘following his latest crime spree in Worthing’.

The 30-year-old, of no fixed address, had been given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order in August 2021 in response to his persistent offending, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Farji ‘repeatedly breached the conditions’ of the order – which was designed to protect the community and prevent him from committing further offences, police added.

Most Popular
Fardin Farji was sentenced to 23-months and two weeks’ imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on August 25 ‘following his latest crime spree in Worthing’. Photo: Sussex PoliceFardin Farji was sentenced to 23-months and two weeks’ imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on August 25 ‘following his latest crime spree in Worthing’. Photo: Sussex Police
Fardin Farji was sentenced to 23-months and two weeks’ imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on August 25 ‘following his latest crime spree in Worthing’. Photo: Sussex Police

Inspector Sharon Sawyer, of the Adur, Worthing and Horsham Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I am glad the court has seen fit to impose a substantial custodial sentence here.

“The impact felt by small businesses has been significant and as a local team – through PCSOs’ identification and concerted effort across various teams at Worthing – he was arrested, remanded and subsequently convicted, making the community safer.”

Police said Farji was arrested in June after Worthing CID gathered evidence and presented it to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the following charges:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order in Worthing town centre on February 25, 2023;

- Breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order in Worthing town centre on March 12, 2023;

- Theft of a bicycle at Sainsbury’s, Lyons Farm, on March 30, 2023;

- Burglary at Freshair, Downland Parade, on April 20-21, 2023;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Attempt burglary at Quickstop, Railway Approach, on April 22-23, 2023;

- Burglary at Crabshack, Marine Parade, on April 26, 2023;

- Attempt burglary at The Malt Café, Montague Street, on April 27, 2023;

- Burglary at The Coffee House, Liverpool Road, on April 29, 2023;

- Interfering with a vehicle in Heene Road on November 12, 2022;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- Handling of stolen goods in Howard Street on October 20, 2022;

- Fraud by false representation in Howard Street on October 20, 2022;

- Breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order in Worthing town centre on March 7, 2023.

See also: Man wanted after assault: Sussex Police say 45-year-old has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent