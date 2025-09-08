Prolific Worthing shoplifter avoids jail sentence

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 8th Sep 2025, 12:10 BST
A shoplifter, who ‘repeatedly targeted stores across Worthing’, has been spared jail.

Adur and Worthing Police said Dylan Hampson has been handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

The ‘prolific shoplifter’ – of Mendip Road, Worthing – was charged with 13 counts of theft and convicted at Crawley Magistrates' Court last Monday (September 1).

"The 28-year-old repeatedly targeted stores across Worthing, taking products such as meat, chocolate, laundry detergents and batteries,” a police statement read.

Prolific shoplifter Dylan Hampson – of Mendip Road, Worthing – has been handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO)placeholder image
"The CBO means Dylan cannot enter any Co-Op or Sainsbury’s stores across Sussex for the next three years and must not remain in any retail premises anywhere in the country when asked to leave by staff or security.

"He has also been handed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, as well as ordered to pay £624.70 compensation.”

Police said Hampson will ‘also receive a reduction to his benefits’.

