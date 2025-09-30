Prolific Worthing shoplifter jailed after admitting string of new retail theft offences

A prolific shoplifter has been jailed after admitting a string of new retail theft offences in Worthing.

Sussex Police said Dylan Hampson targeted Sainsbury’s stores in Goring Road and Littlehampton Road in Worthing.

Police said the offences between September 7 and 18 came after he had been given a suspended sentence on September 1.

A Criminal Behaviour Order had banned him from entering all Sainsbury’s stores in Sussex.

But a week later he was seen on CCTV entering a store to steal 16 packs of meat.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on September 26 he admitted eight new shoplifting offences and five breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Sussex Police said Hampson, 28, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight months.

The court was told how new CCTV images showed the shoplifter in breach of the Criminal Behaviour Order imposed on September 1.

He has 23 previous convictions for 65 offences, the majority for theft.

Sussex Police said the order imposed on September 1 prohibited Hampson from entering all Co-op and Sainsbury’s stores in Sussex, and from entering any store where he has been given notice in writing of being banned from entering.

The order, which lasts for three years and remains in place, also prohibits him from remaining in any retail store if asked to leave by staff, the force added.

Worthing Divisional Commander Chief Inspector James Davidson said: “Hampson has been a prolific offender in Worthing and West Sussex, with officers investigating numerous reports of shop thefts in recent months.

“We recognise the impact that this offending has on retail staff, no one should have to feel unsafe at work.

“We also understand the public’s concerns about this, which is why we are determined to catch offenders like Hampson and ensure they are prosecuted for their offences.

“In this case, officers have worked closely with retailers to ensure offences are reported and recorded, and we are grateful for the ongoing support from retailers.

“We are pleased that Hampson has now received a significant custodial sentence.”