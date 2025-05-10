Property company ordered to pay over £17,000 for fire safety breaches in West Sussex

By Matt Pole
Published 10th May 2025, 12:28 BST
A property company has been ordered to pay over £17,800 after being found guilty of significantly breaching the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order (2005).

On Friday, May 2, Exzact Properties Ltd was successfully prosecuted by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service for charges brought to the courtroom under the Fire Safety Order.

Exzact Properties Limited are deemed jointly responsible for fire safety management at Arizona House, a purpose built four-storey block of flats in East Grinstead.

Crawley Magistrates’ Court heard that Exzact Properties – who were absent for the hearing - had failed to respond to the fire service’s requests for information following an audit where fire safety issues had been identified.

A property company has been ordered to pay over £17,800 after being found guilty of significantly breaching the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order (2005). Picture contributed

The issues included:

  • inappropriate method of fire detection
  • combustible materials blocking the fire escape routes (including e-scooters) as well as being stored in the electrical intake cupboard
  • incorrect fire action notices in the communal area and no evidence of a fire risk assessment.

Interim Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Dave Bray, said: “Fire safety regulations are in place for a reason and businesses with legal responsibility for fire safety management must adhere to these laws.

“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of this case and believe it serves as a strong reminder to any responsible persons that they must carry out a suitable and sufficient risk assessment of the risks in their premises.

“The courts have agreed that we were prevented from ensuring the fire safety standards in this residential building are being managed effectively.

“We will not allow companies to attempt to hide from their duties when our fire safety regulators identify that the Fire Safety Order is not being complied with.”

Advice and guidance for duty holders can be found on here.

