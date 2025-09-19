Property director at Indian takeaway in West Sussex prosecuted for fire safety breaches

A company director at an Indian takeaway in West Sussex has been ordered to pay a total of £6,200 after being found guilty of breaching the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005.

On Monday, September 8, at Brighton Magistrates Court, Mr Sawar Hussain, the company director and responsible person for fire safety management at NAASTA, an Indian takeaway in Burgess Hill, was successfully prosecuted by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service for five charges brought to the courtroom under the Fire Safety Order 2005.

During an audit, officers identified multiple serious fire safety breaches that placed the people who were sleeping in the building at great risk, which included:

A lack of a suitable fire alarm system

Inadequate means of escape

Inadequate fire safety arrangements

Lack of testing and maintenance of key fire safety systems, including fire alarms and emergency lighting

No evidence of sufficient staff training.

Area manager Dave Bray, head of fire safety for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, said: “Fire safety regulations are in place for a reason and those with legal responsibility for fire safety management must adhere to these laws.

“The safety of the public is our highest priority, and this sentencing serves as a clear reminder to all West Sussex businesses about the importance of complying with the fire safety legislation.

“West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service is committed to supporting businesses to ensure the safety of the public by providing fire safety advice and guidance and will always work with those who are willing to address their fire safety issues.

“However, we will not allow companies to attempt to hide from their duties when our Fire Safety Regulators identify that the lives of the public are being put at risk and will pursue legal action when appropriate.”

Advice and guidance can be found here: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/fire-safety-advice-for-businesses/.