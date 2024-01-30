Property in Hassocks temporarily shut down as part of Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said the 48-hour partial notice was put on a property in Windmill Avenue after multiple reports of anti-social behaviour.
Sussex Police said the order, under the Anti-social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, was granted at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 23 January following evidence of individuals taking advantage of the vulnerable resident.
Sussex Police said drug use at the property and disturbances have been reported by other residents, with incidents in the village being linked to this address.
Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Miles said: “We listened to residents and ensured this order was put in place to not only protect the resident of the property, but those who live in the proximity.
“Safeguarding was at the heart of the response formulated as the resident is vulnerable to exploitation. We will continue to protect our communities.”