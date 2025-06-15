'Protect your home and belongings' with Sussex Police burglary prevention advice

Image: Sussex Police.

Keep your property safe from burglars with this expert advice from Sussex Police.

Being burgled can make you feel isolated and exposed, with a single incident rippling outwards to affect friends, family and entire communities. Here’s how to keep your home and belongings safe this Summer, according to Sussex Police.

Inside your home: • Always lock your doors, even when you're in. • Consider installing a burglar alarm or CCTV. • Keep windows closed or fit restrictors if left open. Strong locks make a big difference. • Use timer switches to leave lights or radio on when you're out. • Keep valuables and car keys out of sight and away from doors or letterboxes.

Outside your home: • Lock away ladders and tools that could help someone break in. • Keep sheds and garages locked. • Trim back overgrown shrubs to remove hiding spots. • Never leave spare keys in obvious places like under pots or in the letterbox. • Secure side and back gates with locks that can’t be accessed from outside.

"If you see or hear anything suspicious, please call us on 101. If someone is trying to break in, call 999 immediately,” a police spokesperson said.