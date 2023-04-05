Edit Account-Sign Out
Provider ordered to pay £50,000 for running Eastbourne care service illegally, says CQC

A provider of an Eastbourne-based care service Ivy House Day Centre Limited and its director Jane Lowe were sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, March 24, as a result of the prosecution brought by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), said the CQC.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST

A CQC spokesperson added: “The director of the service, Jane Lowe was fined a total of £10,000 after being found guilty of providing personal care and accommodation illegally after an eight-day trial.

“The company that runs the service Ivy House Day Centre Limited was also fined a total of £10,000.

“Both director and company were ordered to pay a total of £30,000 costs.”

Lewes Crown Court. Picture from Google MapsLewes Crown Court. Picture from Google Maps
The CQC said it brought the prosecution after it received information that Ivy House Day Centre Limited was providing the regulated activities of personal care between June 3, 2019, and February 24, 2020, and accommodation for persons requiring nursing or personal care between June 3, 2019, and October, 31, 2019, without being registered with the CQC to do so.

In order to protect people, it is a legal requirement for any provider of health and social care in England to be registered with CQC.

CQC deputy director of national enforcement Ros Sanderson said: “It is unacceptable that the provider and director of Ivy House Day Centre Limited risked people’s safety by running a care service without the benefit of CQC registration, so I welcome the guilty verdict.

“The registration process is important to appropriately assess services before they care for people. Services are then monitored and inspected to ensure that they continue to meet fundamental standards of care that everyone should be able to expect.

“Unregistered services operate without the benefit of our oversight, putting people at risk of harm.

“Monitoring of care services is especially important, as people who receive care can be particularly vulnerable because of their circumstances.

“When we find providers operating illegally, we do not hesitate to act to protect people.”

Ivy House Day Centre Limited has been contacted for a comment.