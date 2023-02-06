Police said concern is growing for a missing couple and their baby as it is now believed they have been camping in the Sussex countryside.

It has been a month since the car Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were travelling in was found on fire on the hard-shoulder of the M61, officers said.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson added: "Detectives have been tirelessly working to trace the family and have tracked them to Newhaven in East Sussex. They were dropped off in a taxi at 4.56am on Sunday, January 8, just outside the entrance to the port. They then walked to where the A259 crosses over the B2109. They were seen sheltering from the rain, under the overpass, at about 6am.

“At around 6.15am on Sunday, January 8, they walked along Cantercrow Hill into the fields beyond. They were carrying a number of bags and their blue tent, and officers believe they have been camping in the area subsequently, although given the time that’s passed they could have moved on some considerable distance.

Mark Gordon and Constance Marten. Picture from Met Police

“However, they were no longer in possession of the pushchair that they were previously seen with after they dumped it in Flower and Dean Walk, E1, at 11.46pm on Saturday, January 7.”

Detective superintendent Lewis Basford of the Met’s East Area Command said: “Previous appeals have resulted in around 300 calls from members of the public, but sadly they have not led to the couple and their baby being found.

“While we are very grateful to everyone who has already called, we still need to hear from anyone who has seen the couple since Sunday, January 8, and we are offering a reward of up to £10,000 for any information that leads to the family being found.

“I am appealing in particular to people who may have spent time in the countryside near Newhaven and elsewhere in Sussex to think carefully as to whether they may have seen Constance and Mark over the past four weeks. Given the time that's passed they may have travelled on, so I also need to hear from anyone who may have seen them further afield."

Addressing Constance and Mark directly Det Supt Basford said: "Constance and Mark, your baby has spent the first month of its short life exposed to the elements when it should be safe and warm and, most importantly, seen by medics.”

Det Supt Basford has urged the couple to let police know if they are okay.

They added: “For a month now Mark, Constance and her new-born have been continually on the move in sub-zero temperatures with no medical attention and we are increasingly concerned for their wellbeing.

“We know that the baby was still alive on January 8 and finding the baby remains our top priority. Maybe you have information but were reluctant to come forward to help us find the family. It does not matter why you did not speak to us earlier, what matters is doing the right thing now for the good of this highly vulnerable infant.

“If you have seen the family, if you gave them directions, if they got into your taxi or came into your shop to buy food, drink or nappies - no matter how small a detail it may seem - please do get in touch. Please also be assured that if they have paid you to provide a service, a lift, somewhere to stay or something else, you are not in any sort of trouble, we just need you to tell us what you know so that we can find them and make them safe.”

Anyone who has information on the family’s whereabouts should call the incident room on 020 7175 0785.

