£25,000 worth of cash and drugs seized in Sussex after executing warrant

Acting on intelligence, officers from Brighton’s Tactical Enforcement Unit executed a drugs warrant at a flat in Connaught Terrace, Hove, around 7.55am on Monday, June 17.

The suspect fled through a window and was seen to hop between several neighbouring gardens, but officers on scene were able to direct their colleagues to make a swift and safe arrest, police said.

Within the property, a large quantity of cannabis, cocaine and cash – with an estimated combined value of £25,000 – was discovered, police added.

A 20-year-old man from Hove was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine. He has been released on conditional bail until 17 September, pending further enquiries.

