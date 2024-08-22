£25,000 worth of chainsaws stolen from college in East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a college in East Sussex.

Officers were called after £25,000 worth of chainsaws were stolen in Plumpton at around 1.30am on August 19.

A group of men were seen leaving the college across an adjoining field on CCTV, police confirmed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have asked anyone with any information or footage to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 967 of 19/08.