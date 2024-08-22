£25,000 worth of chainsaws stolen from college in East Sussex
Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a college in East Sussex.
Officers were called after £25,000 worth of chainsaws were stolen in Plumpton at around 1.30am on August 19.
A group of men were seen leaving the college across an adjoining field on CCTV, police confirmed.
Police have asked anyone with any information or footage to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 967 of 19/08.