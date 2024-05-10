£500 reward offered for whereabouts of wanted St Leonards man
and live on Freeview channel 276
Owen Hunnisett, formerly of an address in St Leonards, is wanted for failure to attend court as well as in connection with affray in the town.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Owen Hunnisett who is wanted for failure to attend court?
"The 18-year-old, formerly of an address in Blackman Avenue, St Leonards, is also wanted in connection with an affray in the town.
"Police are offering a £500 reward for information which leads to his arrest.
"Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1330 of 20/02.
"Alternatively, you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 500 111.”