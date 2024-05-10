Watch more of our videos on Shots!

£500 is being offered as a reward for the whereabouts of a wanted man formerly from St Leonards, who is wanted in connection with affray and for failing to attend court.

Owen Hunnisett, formerly of an address in St Leonards, is wanted for failure to attend court as well as in connection with affray in the town.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Owen Hunnisett who is wanted for failure to attend court?

"The 18-year-old, formerly of an address in Blackman Avenue, St Leonards, is also wanted in connection with an affray in the town.

"Police are offering a £500 reward for information which leads to his arrest.

"Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 1330 of 20/02.