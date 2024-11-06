A woman has had her purse stolen from her handbag in a supermarket car park in Haywards Heath.

Sussex Police confirmed they had received reports of a distraction theft in Sainsbury’s car park in Bannister Way.

Police said the victim was approached by an ‘unknown male’ asking for directions.

The woman returned to her vehicle to find her purse had been stolen from her handbag.

Police said attempts were made to withdraw money from cards that had been stolen from the purse.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware that we have received a report of distraction theft that occurred in Sainsbury Car Park, Bannister Way, Haywards Heath.

“The victim was approached by a unknown male asking for directions having just returned from returning her shopping trolley.

“On returning to her car she noticed that her purse had been stolen from her handbag which was left in the vehicle.

“Attempts were made to withdraw cash from cards that had been stolen along with the purse.

“To deter opportunistic thieves, keep your purse in a zipped-up bag with you at all times.

“Be aware of people around you, following you or getting too close to you and your belongings.

“Anyone who sees someone acting suspiciously please call the police on 101 and in an emergency call 999.”