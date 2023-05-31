Sussex Police said two women are believed to have been involved in the theft of a purse from an elderly woman’s bag while she was in a charity shop in Brighton.

Police said that the theft was captured on CCTV in Cancer Research in Western Road at about 12.15pm on Saturday, May 20.

Police said the red and brown purse contained a bank card, cash and the owner’s bus pass.

Sussex Police said these images were captured on CCTV in Cancer Research in Western Road at about 12.15pm on Saturday, May 20

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police want to speak to the two women in connection with the incident. The first is described as white, about 5' 7", of large build with shoulder-length brown hair with dyed blonde elements in a balyage style. She was wearing a black jacket with a mustard-coloured top and was carrying a brown handbag.

“The second woman is white, 5' 6", of slim build with very long black hair and a pale complexion. She was wearing a black puffer jacket and black trousers.