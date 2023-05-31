Police said that the theft was captured on CCTV in Cancer Research in Western Road at about 12.15pm on Saturday, May 20.
Police said the red and brown purse contained a bank card, cash and the owner’s bus pass.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police want to speak to the two women in connection with the incident. The first is described as white, about 5' 7", of large build with shoulder-length brown hair with dyed blonde elements in a balyage style. She was wearing a black jacket with a mustard-coloured top and was carrying a brown handbag.
“The second woman is white, 5' 6", of slim build with very long black hair and a pale complexion. She was wearing a black puffer jacket and black trousers.
“Anyone who recognises the women or who has any further information about the theft is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 391 of 21/05. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555 111.”