Purse theft at Horsham charity shop: Sussex Police want to speak to woman following incident
Sussex Police said officers investigating the theft of a purse from a charity shop in Horsham have identified a woman they wish to speak with.
They said she may have information that could help with their enquiries.
Police said the theft is thought to have taken place between 12.15pm and 12.20pm on Tuesday, September 20, in East Street.
A police spokesperson said: “The woman police wish to speak with is thought to be around 25-30 years of age, approximately 5’6” of slim build, with long brown straight hair. She was wearing a knee length navy blue ‘parka’ style coat with brown fur trim around the hood, light blue skinny jeans and a pair of white trainers.”
PC Claire Middleton said: “The victim was advised not to report this to us which is incorrect. If you fall victim to a similar crime to this, no matter how small you think it is, please report it to us.”
Make a report on 101, quoting 985 of 16/10.