Pygmy goats returned to owners after being reported stolen in East Sussex
The three baby goats were reported stolen on Monday (July 1), having disappeared from the farm overnight.
An investigation was launched by Sussex Police’s Rural Crime Team to identify any suspects and this investigation is ongoing, the police force has confirmed.
All three goats were found abandoned in a field off Stonehurst Lane in Uckfield on Thursday night (July 4). Their ear tags had been removed, causing minor injuries, but were otherwise unharmed, police said.
They are believed to have been left at some point between 6.30pm and 9.30pm, police added.
Police have said that anyone who saw anything suspicious around this time, or has any information that could help, is asked to contact them online or via 101, quoting serial 300 of 01/07.
The goats’ owner, Paul Koc, said: “We want to thank everyone who shared on social media, the press who broadcast the story and Sussex Police for their work on the investigation.
“We’re so pleased they have been returned, it means so much to us and especially my daughter.
“We now want to find out who the culprits are, so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”
Sergeant Tom Carter, from the Rural Crime Team, said: “This has been an extremely distressing time for this family and we recognise the impact animal theft has on victims.
“That is why we take all reports of this nature extremely seriously, and will investigate all reasonable lines of enquiry.
“If you can help with the investigation, please report it to the police.”