Racially aggravated assault at Co-Op in Eastbourne sparks police appeal

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 16:34 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 16:40 BST
Sussex Police have issued an appeal for the identity of two people believed to be connected to a racially aggravated assault at a Co-Op in Eastbourne.

The force has released an image of two woman believe to be connected to the assault at the shop on Meads Street and have called on the general public to contact them if thwy have any more information.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “We’re looking to identify these two women in connection with a racially aggravated assault at the Co-Op store in Meads Street, Eastbourne, on the afternoon of September 27.

"Do you recognise them, or is this you?

"Report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47240188972.”

