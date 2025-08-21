Raiders break into Horsham Co-op for second time

Raiders fled with cash after breaking into a Horsham Co-op store – for the second time within weeks.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say that the latest break-in happened at the Co-op store in Fitzalan Road, Horsham, at about 1.30am on August 18.

A spokesperson said: “Damage was caused and cash was taken from inside the store, and a group of suspects left the area in a white Ford Transit or similar style van.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Detectives are investigating, and Scene of Crime Officers have attended the Co-op to gather evidence.

“Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 65 of 18/08.”

The Co-op was previously targeted at around 4.10am on July 23 when a quantity of cash was also stolen.