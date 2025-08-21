Raiders break into Horsham Co-op for second time
Raiders fled with cash after breaking into a Horsham Co-op store – for the second time within weeks.
Police say that the latest break-in happened at the Co-op store in Fitzalan Road, Horsham, at about 1.30am on August 18.
A spokesperson said: “Damage was caused and cash was taken from inside the store, and a group of suspects left the area in a white Ford Transit or similar style van.
“Detectives are investigating, and Scene of Crime Officers have attended the Co-op to gather evidence.
“Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 65 of 18/08.”
The Co-op was previously targeted at around 4.10am on July 23 when a quantity of cash was also stolen.