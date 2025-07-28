Raiders flee with cash in Horsham Co-op burglary
Raiders stole a quantity of cash during a burglary at a Horsham Co-op store.
Police say they were alerted at around 4.10am on July 23 following a break-in at the Co-op in Fitzalan Road, Roffey.
A spokesperson said: “The front of the shop was damaged, and money was stolen from the premises.
“An investigation is underway in which officers are following multiple lines of enquiry.
“We encourage anyone who witnessed the incident or who has relevant information such as CCTV or mobile footage to report it to us online or by dialling 101 quoting serial 165 of 23/07.”