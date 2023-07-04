NationalWorldTV
Rail chaos across West Sussex with dozens of cancellations

Trains across West Sussex have been cancelled this morning as a police incident and industrial action affect dozens of services.
By Joe Stack
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 10:44 BST

Trains between Chichester to London Bridge have been cancelled and disruption is expected to continue into the afternoon, National Rail has said.

The incident is being linked to the attempted theft of an ATM at Coop opposite Barnham railway station earlier.

A man has been arrested after attempts were made to steal the ATM after smashing through the shop with a large JCB cherry picker.

Southern Rail stock imageSouthern Rail stock image
On top of that, the ASLEF union have announced ‘action short of a strike across’ throughout the week, affecting services run by Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express, which serve several West Sussex stations.

Continue to check this page for updates.