Trains between Chichester to London Bridge have been cancelled and disruption is expected to continue into the afternoon, National Rail has said.
The incident is being linked to the attempted theft of an ATM at Coop opposite Barnham railway station earlier.
A man has been arrested after attempts were made to steal the ATM after smashing through the shop with a large JCB cherry picker.
On top of that, the ASLEF union have announced ‘action short of a strike across’ throughout the week, affecting services run by Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express, which serve several West Sussex stations.
