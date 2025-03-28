Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new study has found that one of Sussex’s busiest railway stations ranks among the worst in the UK for pickpocketing.

The Luggage storage network Bounce.com submitted an FOI request to the British Transport Police (BTP).

This was to determine the number of pickpocketing offences throughout railway stations in Britain – outside London – between January 2024 and December 2024.

Brighton Railway Station came sixth on the list of nine stations with 17 pickpocketing offences recorded.

Officers from Sussex Police patrol Brighton railway station. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Bounce.com said: “Birmingham New Street is the railway station with the highest pickpocketing offences outside London, recording over 50 per cent more pickpocketing incidents than the second-ranked station Leeds and over four times higher than nearby, Coventry.

“In second place is Leeds Railway Station, with 37 reported pickpocketing offences. Leeds has three times as many as the next highest-ranked Yorkshire city, Sheffield.

“Completing the top three is Manchester Piccadilly, with 30 recorded pickpocketing offences. It is one of the busiest railway stations in the UK, with 14 platforms. Manchester Piccadilly records more than double the pickpocketing offences of Manchester Victoria, but combined, both Manchester stations account for 42 offences in total.”

Cody Candee, CEO and founder of Bounce.com shared tips on protecting your belongings in train stations.

He said: “Train stations are some of the busiest public spaces, making them a prime target for opportunistic thieves. Extra precautions can make all the difference in keeping your personal belongings safe.

“If you're carrying your bags, always keep them within sight. Wear backpacks on your front in crowded areas, and keep suitcases close, especially near escalators and ticket barriers. Avoid leaving bags on the floor or unattended on a seat when waiting for a train. If you do put your bag down, loop a bag strap around your arm or leg to prevent quick grabs.

“Scammers and pickpockets often work in teams, using distraction tactics to steal valuables. Be wary of anyone causing a scene, and stay alert in crowded spaces. Whether storing your bags securely or keeping them close, a little extra caution can result in a stress-free journey.”