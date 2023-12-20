A man assaulted a police officer and a paramedic on the day he was released from prison for the same offence, Surrey Police has revealed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A court heard that a call was made to police on Thursday, December 14, reporting that Callum Parker, 38 – of Brighton Road, Redhill – was ‘behaving aggressively’ to members of the public in Staines High Street.

"When police arrived, it was clear that Parker, who had been released from prison on licence that day for assaulting an emergency worker, was severely intoxicated due to his slurred speech, smell, and staggering,” a police spokesperson said. “There were also smashed bottles of vodka nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"An ambulance was called as a precaution after witnesses reported that Parker had fallen and hit his head. It was also reported that Parker had taken a quantity of pills, but it was not known how many or what they were.”

Surrey Police news. Photo: National World / stock image

Police said Parker was ‘extremely agitated’ when officers arrived. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly ‘after lashing out while paramedics were trying to check him over’.

A police spokesperson added: “He was also arrested for two counts of assaulting an emergency services worker after assaulting a police officer while he was being arrested and kicking a paramedic while he was being escorted into the ambulance.

“He was further arrested for assaulting a member of the public who had tried to help him prior to police being called.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said Parker pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating an emergency services worker, one count of assault by beating and one count of being drunk and disorderly.

He appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (December 16) – where he was sentenced to spend 12 weeks in prison and also ordered to pay £50 compensation, police said.

The investigating officer, named as ‘Sharif 16737’, said: “Assaults on emergency workers when they are just trying to do their job simply will not be tolerated. Being intoxicated is also no excuse. Parker had also been released from prison that day for exactly the same offence.

"The fact that this was dealt with so quickly and that he is back in prison reflects how seriously this is taken and I hope that being given a prison sentence will make him stop and think about the consequences of his actions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South East Coast Ambulance Service security manager, Dave Monk, said ‘it is never acceptable’ when staff ‘face abuse and violence when they are at work’.

He added: “We welcome the swift actions by our police colleagues in ensuring this individual was held accountable for his actions and returned to prison.

"My colleagues come to work to serve their communities and help people. While it may be a small minority of people who act in this way, actions such as this can have a lasting effect.

"We will continue to do everything we can to ensure anyone who threatens or harms our staff in any way will be prosecuted.”