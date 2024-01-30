Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Surrey Police is appealing for witnesses after the incident at the Sainsbury’s superstore last Tuesday (January 23).

“At around 6.30pm a member of the security staff approached the suspect in the London Road store as he attempted to steal bottles of beer,” a police statement read.

"The suspect handed the items over and then exposed himself before leaving the shop.”

Police said the suspect has been described as a white man, aged in his late 50s-60s, around 5ft 7in tall, of medium build with short grey/white hair.

He was wearing a maroon woolly hat, a blue Superdry jumper, green cargo trousers, a black jacket, and dark blue boots, police added.