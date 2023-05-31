Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled

Referral made to CPS following Peacehaven fatal road collision involving Sussex Police

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is referring a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider charges against two Sussex Police officers relating to the death of Arthur Hölscher-Ermert.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 31st May 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 15:17 BST

Mr Hölscher-Ermert, aged 27, died after he was struck by a Sussex police vehicle in Peacehaven on the evening of April 30, 2022. His family and friends soon after began the “Justice for Arthur” campaign. Moments before the collision, Mr Hölscher-Ermert had got out of an Audi on Bramber Avenue after being pursued by another police vehicle.During our investigation, an officer was advised they were being criminally investigated for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving. The officer was subsequently advised they were also under investigation for the offence of unlawful act manslaughter.A second officer was advised they were under criminal investigation for the offence of perverting the course of justice.

Read More
Pictures and video from Arthur Holscher-Ermert protest at Sussex Police headquar...

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “Following the conclusion of our investigation and after carefully considering the evidence, we have decided there is an indication that both officers may have committed a criminal offence.“It’s important to note that a referral to the CPS does not necessarily mean that criminal charges will follow. It will now be for the CPS to determine whether charges should be brought and if so, what charges those should be.“We have informed the family of Arthur Hölscher-Ermert and have kept them updated throughout our investigation and we have also advised the officers of our decision. Our sympathies remain with everyone affected by this incident.”

Arthur Hölscher-ErmertArthur Hölscher-Ermert
Arthur Hölscher-Ermert