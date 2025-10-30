Registered sex offender found in van with underage girl in Worthing

A registered sex offender has been jailed after police discovered him sleeping in a van with an underage girl in Worthing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said Brandon Slater – who has an interim Sexual Risk Order – was outstanding for a court warrant, therefore police made enquiries to locate him.

At about 11.30pm on September 5, police said officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU) attended Chesswood Road in Worthing, where a Ford Transit van was discovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite repeated calls to make himself known and exit the vehicle, Slater refused.

Brandon Slater. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Officers therefore began to force their way into the van, at which point Slater opened the rear doors, jumped down and sprinted away from the scene.

But his efforts were short-lived, as SEU officers equipped with Tasers and a police dog detained him within a matter of seconds.

Sussex Police said Slater, 19, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with two counts of breaching a Sexual Risk Order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specifically, the order prohibits him from contacting any female under the age of 18.

Police said Slater pleaded guilty to both offences at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on October 14, where he was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment.

Sergeant Tom Mills, of the Specialist Enforcement Unit, said: “This case demonstrates that our officers are multi-skilled to respond to a variety of incidents and in this instance, they helped to remove a registered sex offender from the streets.

“He was found to be in the company of a 17-year-old girl – who was not aware of his interim order – and she was given the appropriate safeguarding advice.”