A pensioner from Reigate has died in a fatal collision on the A272 near Petworth, Sussex Police have reported.

Emergency services were called to Horsham Road near Fox Hill at about 7.50am on Monday, April 29.

Police said the collision involved four vehicles; a white Porsche, a white BMW, a black BMW, and a white Audi.

Sussex Police said a 74-year-old man from Reigate, Surrey, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 65-year-old man from Midhurst, driving a separate vehicle, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and received hospital treatment, police added.

Police launched Operation Preston to investigate the collision.

Following a post-mortem examination, Sussex Police said it has been concluded that the 74-year-old man died from a medical episode which occurred whilst driving.