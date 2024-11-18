Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman from Sussex whose father and brother disappeared in Spain five years ago has said: “I beg and pray that someone could give me and our family the closure we need.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The emotional appeal comes as the police offer a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and charge of any person responsible for the disappearance of Daniel (Danny) and Liam Poole.

Sussex Police has renewed its appeal for information relating to the father and son, from Burgess Hill, who disappeared in Malaga in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, the ‘decision was made to treat their disappearance as a murder investigation’.

Danny and Liam – from from Burgess Hill – travelled to Malaga in 2019, and in 2022 the ‘decision was made to treat their disappearance as a murder investigation’. Photo: Sussex Police

Two years on, the police revealed they are now offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and charge of any person responsible for Danny and Liam’s disappearance.

In a statement on Monday, November 18, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dunn said: “Although Danny and Liam went missing in Spain, we believe there are people in the UK who may hold vital information about their disappearance.

“We understand there may be some who have felt unable to come forward before now, but it’s not too late to do the right thing. Whether it’s something you know, or something you may have subsequently heard, we urge you to get in touch and share it with us. We will listen and we will investigate any viable new lines of enquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You may not appreciate the importance of the information you have, but it could be the piece of the puzzle we need to build the picture of what happened to Danny and Liam. Even the smallest detail could be significant in helping us provide their families with the answers they so desperately need and deserve.”

The police have offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and charge of any person responsible for the disappearance of Danny and Liam. Photo: Sussex Police

Danny and Liam hired a car – a grey Peugeot 308 with registration 0254 KTM – when they arrived in Spain on March 31, 2019, police said.

However, the vehicle was ‘never returned to the car hire firm’ and was ‘later found abandoned’ by Spanish police.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The pair’s luggage was left in their hotel together with their passports, suggesting this was not a planned disappearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Spanish police took primacy of the investigation, and the Surrey and Sussex Police Major Crime Team worked closely with them to try and find 46-year-old Danny and 22-year-old Liam.

Danny and Liam’s families have been updated, and ‘echoed the force’s calls for anyone with information to come forward’, police said. Photo: Sussex Police

"The circumstances surrounding their disappearance remained under close review and a decision to treat their disappearance as a murder investigation was made by Sussex Police in 2022.”

Police said legal steps have now been taken to allow the Surrey and Sussex Police Major Crime Team to lead the investigation, taking over primacy from the Spanish police.

Danny and Liam’s families have been updated, and ‘echoed the force’s calls for anyone with information to come forward’, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny’s daughter and Liam’s sister, Lauryn, said: “Not a day goes by that I don’t wonder what life would be like with my dad and brother in it.

Information can passed to police directly via the online Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) or via this QR code. You can also call 101 quoting Operation Pheasant, or report anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“The pride my brother would have in being an uncle or watching my dad be a grandad are just a couple of the things that no daughter or sister should ever be deprived of.

“Every day that goes by sees a thought pop into my head about what truly happened and what their last moments might have been like – these thoughts often keep me awake at night.

“I beg and pray that someone could give me and our family the closure we need to move on from the sleepless nights and that I can give an explanation to my dad and brother’s growing family one day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I pray someone will be able to give this to us, no matter how many years and months later it may be.”

Danny’s mother Jacqui and brother Laurence said they go to bed at the end of each day ‘not knowing if tomorrow will be the day we get the answers we need’.

They added: “It has been more than five years since they’ve been gone, and we have no answers as to where they are or why they’ve not come home.

“This week would have been Danny’s 52nd birthday and in three weeks’ time, it would be Liam’s 28th birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our appeal to anyone that has any information is to please come forward – please give us as a mum, grandmother, brother and uncle, the chance to wish them a happy heavenly birthday without the unbearable uncertainty of not knowing what’s happened to them.

“If you know anything, please come forward and help us end this nightmare.”

Kathy, Liam’s grandmother, said the family has ‘never been the same’ since her grandson went missing in April 2019 with ‘no goodbyes, no answers’.

She added: “We as a family really need to know what happened to Liam and his dad. We are reminded constantly of Liam’s absence – every family gathering reminds us that not only is he missing, but we still have no answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Liam’s mum Lisa sadly passed away without finding out what happened to him. We desperately need more information. We really are appealing to whoever knows what happened to come forward and give the police the information we need.

“We will forever hold a place for Liam in our hearts. Please help our family get the closure we need.”

Danny and Liam’s families have asked for their privacy to be respected, and to not be contacted at this time.

Information can passed to police directly via the online Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) or via the QR code in this article. You can also call 101 quoting Operation Pheasant, or report anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.