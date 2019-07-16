Renewed appeal to find £100,000 silverware stolen from University of Sussex

Police have renewed an appeal for information after silverware worth £100,000 was stolen from the University of Sussex at Falmer.

The theft at the university’s sacristy happened between 1.50pm and 2.20pm on Friday, December 7, Sussex Police said.

The stolen silverware and the man who police wish to speak to. Picture: Sussex Police

A CCTV image from a security camera suggests the man shown may be able to help with the investigation, a police spokesman said.

Anyone who recognises him or knows where he might be is asked to contact police without delay.

The suspect forced open locked doors and containers to steal the silverware, said police, which included two silver chalices by noted sculptor Hans Coper.

They are thought to have been placed in a black rucksack before the thief made off on foot towards the university’s Pevensey block, added police. It is possible he then boarded a bus or got into another vehicle.

The University of Sussex at Falmer. Picture: Google Street View

Detective Constable Rowan Carter said: “More than six months have passed since the theft, but we remain confident that someone, somewhere has the vital clues we need to recover the stolen items and bring the offender to justice.”

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, of mixed race, 6ft tall and of medium build, bald and with facial stubble, police said.

He was wearing a blue Puffa-style jacket over a grey hooded top, grey tracksuit bottoms and trainers with white markings on them.

Detectives now think he may have links with Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Wiltshire, and have extended their appeal for information accordingly.

Dealers have been alerted to the theft and asked to report any suspicious transactions.

A £10,000 reward put up by the university for help in solving the case remains on offer, a spokesman said.

Anyone able to help is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 806 of 10/12/2018.

Alternatively, details can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by phoning 0800 555 111.