Renewed urgent search for missing Crowborough teenager who is ‘a danger to himself’

Sussex Police has renewed its urgent appeal for a ‘high risk’ teenager missing from Crowborough, warning he is a danger to himself.

Callum Rensch, 16, was last seen at his home address at around 10pm yesterday (May 8) and this morning police released a call for information on his whereabouts.

They have now warned the public not to approach Callum if they see him, as he is ‘a danger to himself’ and may be alarmed by contact.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers and his family are concerned for his welfare as he is vulnerable and not believed to be in possession of a mobile phone or a bank card.

He may have travelled to Euston railway station in London, and beyond, said the spokesman, who added there had been an unconfirmed sighting of him in Tonbridge around midday today and that he does have links to Kent.

Callum is described by police as white, about 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with dark hair and green eyes. He could be in possession of a black baseball cap, hiking boots, a rucksack and a sleeping bag, said the spokesman.

If you see him or have information about his whereabouts, do not approach him, but please dial 999 immediately quoting serial 581 of 09/05, the spokesman added.