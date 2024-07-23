Sussex Police said officers responded to a report of a man with a firearm in Lewes last week.

Police said the incident happened on Friday, July 19, in the High Street and said a man was reported ‘to have waved a firearm at a passersby’.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A suspect was located and a 57-year-old man from Hove was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. An imitation firearm was seized nearby. "No one was harmed. The man has been released on conditional bail for further enquiries to be made.”