Report of young girl being approached by man driving white van in Pagham: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses
Sussex Police said they received a report of a young girl being approached by a man driving a white van in Pagham.
Police said the incident happened in Nyetimber Lane at around 4pm on Thursday, October 12.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating the incident, which occurred near the junction with Springfield Road, and are in contact with the girl and her family to provide updates.
“Witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage in the area at the time are asked to report it to Sussex Police, quoting serial 955 of 12/10.”