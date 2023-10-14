BREAKING
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing

Report of young girl being approached by man driving white van in Pagham: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

Sussex Police said they received a report of a young girl being approached by a man driving a white van in Pagham.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Oct 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 11:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said the incident happened in Nyetimber Lane at around 4pm on Thursday, October 12.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating the incident, which occurred near the junction with Springfield Road, and are in contact with the girl and her family to provide updates.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage in the area at the time are asked to report it to Sussex Police, quoting serial 955 of 12/10.”