People living in Roffey say that an ATM machine outside a parade of shops in Fitzalan Road was targeted.
Police have taped off the machine and are on the scene today.
Sussex Police have been asked for comment.
Reports are coming in of a raid on a cash machine in Horsham last night (Tuesday).
People living in Roffey say that an ATM machine outside a parade of shops in Fitzalan Road was targeted.
Police have taped off the machine and are on the scene today.
Sussex Police have been asked for comment.