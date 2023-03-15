Edit Account-Sign Out
Reports of 'cash machine raid' at Horsham shops

Reports are coming in of a raid on a cash machine in Horsham last night (Tuesday).

By Sarah Page
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:53 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 13:54 GMT

People living in Roffey say that an ATM machine outside a parade of shops in Fitzalan Road was targeted.

Police have taped off the machine and are on the scene today.

Police on the scene at Roffey shops in Fitzalan Road, Horsham, today
Sussex Police have been asked for comment.