'Reports of further incidents' - West Sussex premises licence holders warned about phone call scam

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 12:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Premises licence holders in West Sussex have been warned about a phone call scam.

Arun District Council said the West Sussex Fraud Prevention Working Group have ‘shared an alert’.

This was sent by the Worthing Pub Watch Group to the licensing team for the Arun area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Nationally there have been reports of further incidents where Licencing Act 2003 premises licence holders have been contacted by a caller claiming to be from the local authority,” a spokesperson for Arun District Council said.

Premises licence holders in West Sussex have been warned about a phone call scam. Photo: Arun District CouncilPremises licence holders in West Sussex have been warned about a phone call scam. Photo: Arun District Council
Premises licence holders in West Sussex have been warned about a phone call scam. Photo: Arun District Council

“In the cases reported the caller has given his name either as David, David Foster or David Fox and stated that annual licence fees were overdue.

"The caller has advised victims that he would call back to take payment. In the cases reported the annual licence payments were not overdue and sadly at least one licence holder has made a payment of £180.00 over the phone.”

Premises licence holders are being asked to remain vigilant.

The council added: “If you have any doubt, call Arun District Council on 01903 737727 and ask to speak to someone in the licencing team.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice