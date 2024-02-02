Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said officers were called to four separate incidents in January, which they said took place in London Road, Institute Walk, King Street, Christopher Road, Sandy Lane and Moat Road.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It is reported in all four incidents that a man acted suspiciously and proceeded to expose himself.”

Sussex Police said they are are appealing for witnesses after 'a number of linked indecent exposure incidents' in East Grinstead

Police said a 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of exposure.