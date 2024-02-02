BREAKING

Reports of indecent exposure in East Grinstead: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

Sussex Police said they are are appealing for witnesses after ‘a number of linked indecent exposure incidents’ in East Grinstead.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 17:13 GMT
Police said officers were called to four separate incidents in January, which they said took place in London Road, Institute Walk, King Street, Christopher Road, Sandy Lane and Moat Road.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It is reported in all four incidents that a man acted suspiciously and proceeded to expose himself.”

Police said a 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of exposure.

The police spokesperson said: “He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries. Our investigation is ongoing. Witnesses or anyone with any information is urged to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting Operation Hockey.”