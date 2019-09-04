Reports of person ‘brandishing a belt’ in Lewes sparks police response

Police responded to reports of a person ‘brandishing a belt’ in Lewes yesterday.

A Sussex Police spokesman said officers were called to the Cliffe area at 3.42pm to a report of a group of youths running from a number of adults.

Police responded to the reports in Lewes yesterday (September 3)

It was reported that one of the adults was brandishing a belt, said the spokesman.

A number of officers, including a dog unit, arrived at the scene a few minutes later, he said, but there was no sign of any altercation.

He added: “A short time later, there was another report of a 13-year-old boy from Lewes receiving minor injuries, not believed to require hospital treatment, in an assault in the town.”

