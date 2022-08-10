Reports of shoplifting in Eastbourne town centre increase by more than 300 per cent

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police website says in June, the most recent month with available data, officers received 39 reports of shoplifting from the town centre.

This is a 333.33 per cent increase from the nine reports in May.

There were also 44 more reports of crime in the area in June compared to the previous month.

The view over Eastbourne

In May there were 270 crimes reported in the town centre, while in June there were 314 reports.

Burglaries did drop in the town centre, with the number of reports going down from 20 in May to seven in June – a decrease of 65 per cent.

The 20 burglaries reported in May was a 400 per cent increase from the four reports the previous month, according to data from police.

The 20 reports in May was the highest monthly number of burglaries since March 2020, more than two years ago, when there were 24 reports.

Inspector Rachel Barrow from Sussex Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We closely monitor crime trends and are aware of recent rises in the number of burglaries and shoplifting incidents in Eastbourne town centre.

"We respond quickly to any emerging trends with clear messaging for businesses and the public to help reduce the risk of specific crime types.

"For example, officers have conducted multiple visits to hotels following recent thefts from rooms, and issued crime prevention advice following a spate of moped thefts.

“Police in Eastbourne have a strong relationship with the business community in the town centre and along the seafront, and work closely with them.”

Inspector Barrow said an increase in theft and shoplifting offences can be due to a number of reasons that are dependent on varying approaches by store security or specific offenders targeting certain products.

She added: “Officers will always look to investigate crimes with solvability factors such as eye-witness accounts, CCTV or forensic evidence.

"Where we can, we will also look at opportunities to use preventative powers such as dispersal orders and criminal behaviour orders.

“There has been notable investment in the town centre, which has naturally created a greater presence of guardianship from Eastbourne BID ambassadors and store security.

"The local policing team work closely with partners from the Eastbourne BID with a key objective to help improve the physical environment of street furniture and tackle environmental crime. This in turn can lead to reports relating to criminal damage and arson.”

Inspector Barrow urged residents to report incidents to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 when not an emergency.

She said: “We completely understand the impact crime and anti-social behaviour has on residents, visitors and business owners in our community, and we are committed to tackling any issues.