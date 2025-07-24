‘Reports of unexploded munitions’ in Newhaven: photos show Sussex Police in cordoned off area

The photos show police vehicles, police tape and officers in Newfield Road.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner first reported the road closure at about 2pm. AA Traffic News said: “Road closed due to police incident on Newfield Road both ways from A259 Brighton Road to Church Hill. Traffic is coping well.”

A Sussex Police confirmed at 6.14pm: “Police are currently responding to Newfield Road, Newhaven, following reports of unexploded munitions discovered inside a property.

“As a precaution, officers have established a 50-metre cordon around the area. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has been called in to assess the items.

“Officers are continuing to engage with local residents, and are advising those in surrounding properties to leave their homes while emergency services work to safely resolve the matter.”

Lewes District Council said on Facebook at 6.30pm: “Lewes District Council is setting up a rest centre at the Hillcrest Centre for anyone impacted impacted by this.”

1 . Newhaven The bomb disposal van in Newfield Road, Newhaven, on Thursday evening (July 24) Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

