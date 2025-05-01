Residential property fire in Bognor Regis being treated as arson

Sussex Police.

An arson investigation has been launched after reports of a fire at a property in Bognor Regis, Sussex World can report.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said the fire, which took place on Collyer Avenue on April 18, could have been started deliberately, and that officers are carrying out an investigation in the area.

"Witnesses or anyone with information, including any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage in the area at the time, is asked to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 456 of 18/04.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue added: “Joint Fire Control sent two fire engines to the scene.

"Upon arrival crews found a fire involving two garden sheds, trees and fencing that had spread across the gardens of three properties.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used jets and hose reels to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

"Fortunately there were no casualties.”