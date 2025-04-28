Residents urged to stay clear of Bognor Regis pier as evidence of structural damage discovered

Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

Bognor Regis residents and visitors have been warned to steer clear of the bottom side of the pier today (April 28), after evidence of structural damage was discovered.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a public safety warning issued by Arun District Council, officers warned residents not to walk underneath the town’s Grade II listed pier until repairs are complete.

The local landmark, which dates back to the 19th century, has a long history damage and repair: a large section of the structure fell into the sea in 1999 and, in 2008, a section of the pier was removed due to structural weakness.

The pier is privately owned and, according to the council, the owner is aware of the damage.