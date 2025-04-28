Residents urged to stay clear of Bognor Regis pier as evidence of structural damage discovered
Bognor Regis residents and visitors have been warned to steer clear of the bottom side of the pier today (April 28), after evidence of structural damage was discovered.
In a public safety warning issued by Arun District Council, officers warned residents not to walk underneath the town’s Grade II listed pier until repairs are complete.
The local landmark, which dates back to the 19th century, has a long history damage and repair: a large section of the structure fell into the sea in 1999 and, in 2008, a section of the pier was removed due to structural weakness.
The pier is privately owned and, according to the council, the owner is aware of the damage.