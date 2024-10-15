Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tackling retail crime ‘remains a priority’ for Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne.

PCC Mrs Bourne OBE is supporting Safer Business Action Week as the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners’ lead for business and retail crime.

The commissioner welcomed her Safer Sussex Business Partnership on Monday (October 14) – meeting with retailers and organisations to ‘discuss local issues and share best practice’.

Mrs Bourne said: “SaBA week is a great opportunity to highlight the year-round efforts of police and partners across the country to tackle retail crime and the abuse of shop workers.

Tackling retail crime ‘remains a priority’ for Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne. Photo: Sussex World

“The negative impact of retail crime is having a corrosive effect on our high streets and tackling it remains a priority. Our dedicated Business Crime Team in Sussex is encouraging retailers to report all crimes in our outside their stores and providing advice on prevention and the use of apps like DISC to quickly share information on suspects and offenders.

“At a national level, I worked closely with retailers and policing through our Pegasus partnership to make significant improvements in both understanding and tackling retail crime. Using advanced technology and standing up specialist police resources within the OPAL team, we are now mapping and targeting organised retail crime groups more effectively than ever before.

“This week, we aim to remind the public that shop theft, regardless of the value of the item, will not be tolerated in Sussex and that any violence shown towards our hard-working retailers will be met with tough consequences.”

