Retail crimes solved by Sussex Police increase recently but is below one-third of those reported

Sussex Police

The number of retail crimes solved by Sussex Police each month has increased recently but is still well below one-third of those reported

During a performance and accountability meeting on Friday (June 21), Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne spoke to Assistant Chief Constable Paul Court, who has led the local policing portfolio for six months.

Mr Court said the solve rate for May was 28% – a steady increase over the last three months from 17%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Bourne said this was a ‘huge’ increase, especially given that there has been a 50% rise in the number of thefts reported over the past 12 months.

Retail crime covers everything from children pinching sweets from a shop all the way up to organised crime.

In October 2023, the National Police Chiefs’ Council published the Retail Crime Action Plan.

The plan outlines how police attendance at the scene of retail crime will be prioritised at certain times – when violence has been used, where a repeat or prolific offender has been detained, or where evidence needs to be promptly secured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Court said Sussex Police’s position when it came to the plan was good but some work was needed when it came to facial recognition.

He said: “We recognise that we need to improve our investigations, we need to identify those lines of inquiry which allow us to bring the offenders to justice – and clearly the facial recognition technology will allow us to do just that.”

Retail crime has now been included in officers’ hot-spot patrolling.

Mr Court said: “When we attend scenes promptly, we know that increases the likelihood of us securing a conviction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “In terms of the Retail Crime Action Plan, we are in a good position, we have identified improvements and we’ve put those processes in place to do it.