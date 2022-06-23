Reward for wanted man who may be in Chichester

Trevor McCurdy, from Havant, is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court in connection with sexual activity with a child under 16.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £1000 for anonymous information that the charity receives that leads to his arrest and charge.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and to support police with their investigations.

Have you seen wanted Trevor?

Trevor has connections to Chichester so Hampshire Police are also asking people in this area to share our appeals to trace him.

He is described as about 6ft tall, of medium build, with grey hair, a grey moustache and beard, although he might have shaven this off

He sometimes wears dark rimmed glasses, is known to wear a flat cap and is likely to be in casual clothes.

Has a tattoo that says ‘Mum and Dad’ in a Swallow on his right forearm and a tattoo of a horse’s head on his left forearm.

Has a large scar down the middle of his chest.

Information passed directly to police will not qualify for this reward. Only information passed to Crimestoppers via www.crimestoppers-uk.org or via 0800 555 111 will qualify.